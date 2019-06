Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Two people overdosed at a drive-thru in Thomasville while children were in the back seat, according to Thomasville police.

It happened Friday at the Cook Out on Randolph Street.

Witnesses found a man and a woman overdosed in a truck.

Several people got out and stayed with the children until police got there.

FOX8 is still working to get information on how the people who overdosed are doing and who is now taking care of the children.