11-year-old boy who hit intruder with machete gives first look inside house

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. – An 11-year-old boy who hit an intruder with a machete says he’s glad the man was arrested. Now, he hopes Orange County sheriff’s deputies find the other two people involved.

Braydon Smith gave FOX8 a first look at the closet Jataveon Hall, 19, told him to get into while Hall tried to steal from the home.

The break-in happened around 11 a.m. Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman knocked on the door of a home off Yarborough Road, near Mebane.

Smith, who was home alone at the time, saw a man standing outside near a car. Then, a second man, identified as Hall, broke a window on the other side of the house and came into the home.

On Monday, FOX8 learned Hall left behind DNA evidence when he took off after getting hit in the head with the machete.

We also learned he has a criminal past which includes yelling at police and taking money from a person.

On Monday, Hall appeared via video at his first court appearance.

A judge raised his bond to $175,000.

Hall was arrested in Burlington on Sunday after walking out of the emergency department at UNC Hospital late last week.

Hall now faces several charges including felony breaking and entering.

He’ll be in court again in July.