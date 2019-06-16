× Woman hiding from alleged abusive boyfriend in a Walmart is helped by employees

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — A group of proactive Walmart employees helped an alleged domestic violence victim escape from her accused attacker in Corbin, Kentucky, according to WAVE.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say they received a report on Tuesday of a woman hiding in the Walmart.

Her boyfriend, Elmo Clinton Carroll, 35, was pushing around a shopping cart, looking through the aisles for her.

The two were at the Walmart to shop for groceries when the woman managed to get away from Carroll. She found employees on another side of the store who were able to help her.

Police said the woman told them that she was living in a tent with Carroll, being held against her will. She said Carroll would hit her if she tried to escape, and her injuries were noted by police.

Carroll was arrested in the store and has been charged with assault, domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment.

He is in the Laurel County Correctional Center.