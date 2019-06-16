× Woman and 11-year-old child killed in house fire in NC, boyfriend being sought

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. – The State Bureau of Investigations and Alexander County deputies are investigating a fire ruled arson after a woman and 11-year-old were found dead in their home, WSOC reported.

The fire happened on Pine Meadows Lane, north of Taylorsville.

Authorities told WSOC they are also searching for a 13-year-old, who is missing from the same home.

Deputies said the woman who died had filed a domestic violence order against her boyfriend and that he had made threats he would burn the house down.

Officials said they are working to find him and consider him a person of interest in the case.

