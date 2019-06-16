Woman and 11-year-old child killed in house fire in NC, boyfriend being sought
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. – The State Bureau of Investigations and Alexander County deputies are investigating a fire ruled arson after a woman and 11-year-old were found dead in their home, WSOC reported.
The fire happened on Pine Meadows Lane, north of Taylorsville.
Authorities told WSOC they are also searching for a 13-year-old, who is missing from the same home.
Deputies said the woman who died had filed a domestic violence order against her boyfriend and that he had made threats he would burn the house down.
Officials said they are working to find him and consider him a person of interest in the case.
35.897420 -81.207816