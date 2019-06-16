× Randolph County man arrested after police he strangled a person

RANDOLPH COUNTY N.C. — A Randolph County man was arrested on Friday and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center after police say he strangled a person.

Bruce Lee Lineberry Jr., 30, was arrested for felony assault by strangulation, felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, misdemeanor assault and battery and for failure to appear in Randolph County District Court

His bond is set at $202,000 and his first court date is June 17.