Person of interest detained after 2 people found dead following suspected arson

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies have detained a person of interest after two people were found dead following suspected arson at an Alexander County mobile home, according to WSOC.

The fire happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Pine Meadows Lane off Black Oak Ridge Road, north of Taylorsville, North Carolina.

Firefighters said when they got to the scene, flames had already engulfed most of the mobile home and found two badly burned bodies in separate areas of the home.

Investigators told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty they brought in a state arson dog, who found accelerants at the home.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman told Channel 9’s Stephanie Tinoco his crews are still working to positively identify the bodies.

Bowman said the autospy is scheduled for Monday.

DETAINED | Sheriff says person of interest, Areli Aguirre-Avilez, has been detained . He was found Macedona Church road off HWY 16 south. He was walking and a deputy spotted him.

Will be questioned at this time. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/aF9p9TIzAH — Stephanie Tinoco (@STinocoWSOC9) June 16, 2019