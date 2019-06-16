× Part of East Florida Street in Greensboro closed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Part of East Florida Street is closed due to a traffic crash involving downed powerlines, according to a press release from the City of Greensboro.

The road is closed between Curry Street and Oxford Street.

There are unknown injuries at this time.

Power is out around the areas of East Florida Street up to Gate City Boulevard.

Officials advise drivers to treat all intersections as a four-way stop and use caution.