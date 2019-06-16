× Motorcyclist killed in crash in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when he hit a guardrail and was thrown from his motorcycle, according to Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist, a man is his 40s, crashed at 7:41 p.m. Saturday when he crossed from the southbound lane of N.C. 87 and into the northbound lanes.

The motorcycle hit a second vehicle, but nobody in the vehicle was injured.

The motorcyclist’s identity has not been released.