Motorcyclist killed in crash in Rockingham County

Posted 7:59 pm, June 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:03PM, June 16, 2019

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when he hit a guardrail and was thrown from his motorcycle, according to Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist, a man is his 40s, crashed at 7:41 p.m. Saturday when he crossed from the southbound lane of N.C. 87 and into the northbound lanes.

The motorcycle hit a second vehicle, but nobody in the vehicle was injured.

The motorcyclist’s identity has not been released.

