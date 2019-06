× Mattress falls off of car and smashes Greensboro woman’s windshield

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Brianna Beasley was on Interstate 73 when an unsecured mattress from the car in front of her broke free and fell onto her windshield, destroying it.

Beasley swerved off the highway, but the driver of the car that ruined her windshield did not pull over, stop or come back.

Beasley walked away with minor scratches and whiplash.