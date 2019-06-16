High Point woman killed by gunshot to the head

Posted 3:29 pm, June 16, 2019, by , Updated at 03:42PM, June 16, 2019

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point woman has been found dead from an  apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to the High Point Police Department.

Niekia E. Williams, 43, of High Point, was found by police in her West Avenue apartment at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday

She was found after police received a call from a man stating he had just found his aunt dead at her home from a gunshot wound.

The High Point Police Department’s investigation is still active.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.