× High Point woman killed by gunshot to the head

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point woman has been found dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to the High Point Police Department.

Niekia E. Williams, 43, of High Point, was found by police in her West Avenue apartment at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday

She was found after police received a call from a man stating he had just found his aunt dead at her home from a gunshot wound.

The High Point Police Department’s investigation is still active.