High Point man suffers serious head injuries in four-wheeler crash

Posted 4:12 pm, June 16, 2019, by , Updated at 04:13PM, June 16, 2019

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point man is in critical condition after crashing a four-wheeler, according to the High Point Police Department.

Maxton Collins, 26, flew off of the four-wheeler and suffered major head injuries when it hit a traffic cone and began to roll 5:15 a.m. on Southwest Street Sunday night.

Collins was taken by air to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem where is currently in critical and unstable condition.

The High Point Police Department says that careless and reckless driving, lack of a helmet, speeding 50 mph in a 35 mph zone and alcohol impairment were all contributing factors in the crash.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.