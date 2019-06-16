× High Point man suffers serious head injuries in four-wheeler crash

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point man is in critical condition after crashing a four-wheeler, according to the High Point Police Department.

Maxton Collins, 26, flew off of the four-wheeler and suffered major head injuries when it hit a traffic cone and began to roll 5:15 a.m. on Southwest Street Sunday night.

Collins was taken by air to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem where is currently in critical and unstable condition.

The High Point Police Department says that careless and reckless driving, lack of a helmet, speeding 50 mph in a 35 mph zone and alcohol impairment were all contributing factors in the crash.