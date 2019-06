× Florida woman arrested after stomping on sea turtles eggs and jabbing at the nest

Miami Beach, Fla. — A Florida woman was arrested Saturday morning for stomping on a sea turtle nest and stabbing it with a wooden stake, according to WPLG.

The Miama Beach Police confirmed none of the eggs were harmed.

Yaqun Lu, 41, was charged with marine turtle or egg molestation/harassment, according to Miami-Dade County jail records.