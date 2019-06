× 8-year-old boy bit by shark on Bald Head Island

BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC. — An 8-year-old boy was swimming in the ocean at Bald Head Island when a shark bit him on the leg, according to WECT.

EMS was called around 4 p.m. Sunday from S. Bald Head Wynd.

The boy was taken to the hospital and is being treated for multiple puncture wounds.

The boy is expected to make a full recovery.