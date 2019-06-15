× Target down: Major outage impacts checkout lines, some stores temporarily closed

A major system outage is impacting Target stores across the nation, bringing checkout lines to a standstill.

The outage is apparently impacting all stores across the globe. Some of the stores have temporarily closed until the outage is resolved.

@Target All stores global wide are closed? 😬 pic.twitter.com/22Ub1svvAz — S T E P H A N E E (@bybare) June 15, 2019

Employees are telling customers the glitch is impacting payment and inventory systems.

The outage was first reported around 1:45 p.m. ET.

The @AskTarget Twitter account tweeted an update at 2:18 p.m.:

“We are aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed.”

We are aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed. Thank you for your patience! — AskTarget (@AskTarget) June 15, 2019

Apparently the entire @Target system is down. All registers are down across the globe. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 15, 2019

Standing in line @Target with no time frame for the registers working again. So far they’ve handed out:

🍿 popcorn

🍌 bananas

🥤 icees

☕️ Starbucks

💰 coupons

Next up: just take your stuff and go? 😂#Target pic.twitter.com/n8pFpQaGks — Blair ⚡️ Driscoll (@BlairDriscoll_) June 15, 2019

We’re @Target there is a “global problem” w/ the computer system. They can’t check anyone out. Great hospitality here though, free @Starbucks & snacks for all while we wait. I’m in a line 15 deep. Every check out counter is packed. Feeling badly for the employees. #11Alive — Cheryl Preheim (@CherylPreheim) June 15, 2019

Me when the manager says “it’s a global issue. All registers are down.” #target #getoutNOW pic.twitter.com/4QdT8FKcPM — Geena Driven (@GeenaDriven) June 15, 2019

All the registers at #Target are down nationwide but we’re making the most of it! pic.twitter.com/OdUvOXOOrW — Dan Clemens (@dan_clemens) June 15, 2019

Overheard from a @Target employee: all of our registers are down nationwide. — Kristine Varkony (@KristineVarkony) June 15, 2019

My brother in law works at a pharmacy inside Target, I feel so bad for him right now. pic.twitter.com/I4K7NwWsUu — Lindsay Jo Ann (@LindsayB33) June 15, 2019