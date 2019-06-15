Target down: Major outage impacts checkout lines, some stores temporarily closed

Posted 2:18 pm, June 15, 2019, by , Updated at 02:47PM, June 15, 2019

A sign hangs above a Target store on August 22, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A major system outage is impacting Target stores across the nation, bringing checkout lines to a standstill.

The outage is apparently impacting all stores across the globe. Some of the stores have temporarily closed until the outage is resolved.

Employees are telling customers the glitch is impacting payment and inventory systems.

The outage was first reported around 1:45 p.m. ET.

The @AskTarget Twitter account tweeted an update at 2:18 p.m.:

“We are aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed.”

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.