Rich Fork Preserve in High Point now open, expected to attract people from across the Piedmont Triad

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A brand new nature preserve is expected to attract people from all across the Piedmont Triad to what some have called a green oasis right in High Point.

The Rich Fork Preserve opened to the public Friday and will eventually feature miles of hiking and biking trails through a diverse landscape.

Guilford County Parks and Recreation is in charge of the space that not only boasts multi-use trails and beautiful scenery along Rich Fork Creek but preserves the buildings and heritage of the old Hedgecock Farm.

Before the preserve opened, people from High Point have had to travel north of Greensboro to find a place like this in the county.