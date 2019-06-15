New Jersey man arrested after police say he robbed Burlington pizza delivery driver

Javeon Chatman

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A New Jersey man has been arrested after police say he robbed a female pizza delivery driver in Burlington.

On June 6, Burlington Police responded to the 600 block of Lee Street in regards to a report of an armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver.

The victim a 47-year-old female reported that the suspect approached her with a silver in color handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

On June 13, investigators arrested Javeon Deontray Chatman, 20, of Trenton, N.J., for robbery with a dangerous weapon. Chatman is in the custody of the Alamance County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

 

