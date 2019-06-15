× N.C. woman arrested in connection with Myrtle Beach human trafficking case

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – A 22-year-old Richmond County woman has been arrested in connection with a Myrtle Beach human trafficking case, WMBF reported.

Becca Mills was in Myrtle Beach back in March with three other people and a 15-year-old victim who was performing sex acts for money.

Sex ads of the victim were posted online. The victim told investigators that she was forced to perform the sex acts or would be sold.