Guilford County Animal Services calls Friday "a very good day" after 38 animals adopted

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Nearly 40 animals were adopted at the Guilford County Animal Shelter Friday after officials there made a plea to the public for help.

On Wednesday at the shelter, more than 40 animals were surrendered. The shelter was expected to soon reach its 620-animal capacity, forcing the shelter to start turning away animals brought in.

“It’s not a crisis yet but we want to avoid getting to a crisis mode,” Jorge Ortega, director of the Guilford County Animal Shelter, said earlier this week.

Because the shelter was edging close to capacity, they started offering a promotion. Starting Friday, any animals that have been at the shelter for more than 30 days have no adoption fee.

Ortega tells FOX8 that 38 animals (22 dogs and 16 cats) were adopted Friday. A line of people were waiting to adopt when the shelter opened at noon.

“It was a very good day and we hope for the same tomorrow (Saturday),” he said.

The adoption promotion continues until June 28.

The shelter is open noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.