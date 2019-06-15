FOX8’s Shannon Smith takes a sneak peek at the NC Zoo’s new Streamside habitat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- New animals will be arriving at the North Carolina Zoo all summer.

Crews recently renovated part of the Streamside habitat in the North America section of the zoo. New animals will be moving in including spotted turtles, snakes, lizards and frogs. They are all animals that can be found across North Carolina.

The new habitat features native plants and trees as well. Zookeepers say it will allow guests to get a better look at the wildlife that lives around them.

Shannon Smith has your first look at the new Streamside habitat.