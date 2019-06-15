Downtown Randleman holds sixth annual NC Food Truck State Championship
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — People lined the streets in downtown Randleman Saturday for the North Carolina Food Truck State Championship.
The event is a judged food truck competition that includes entertainment, activities and food. The championship runs until 10 p.m. Saturday.
The food truck competitors are:
- Arepa Street (Wilmington)
- Buff-O-Lina (Raleigh-Durham)
- Bulkogi (Raleigh-Durham)
- Cherry on Top (Greensboro)
- Fork-et-me Not (Nag’s Head)
- Frank’s Top Secret Cafe (Winston-Salem)
- Ghassan’s (Greensboro)
- Homeslice Pizza (Greensboro)
- Holy Mole (Raleigh)
- Kono Pizza (Raleigh-Durham)
- Las Gringas (Raleigh)
- Porterhouse (Greensboro)
- Rosie’s Spring Garden Diner (Greensboro)
- The Shrimp Truck (Durham)
- The Spiedie Turtle (Raleigh)
- Uncle Ned’s Jamaican
