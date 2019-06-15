Downtown Randleman holds sixth annual NC Food Truck State Championship

Posted 12:22 pm, June 15, 2019, by

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — People lined the streets in downtown Randleman Saturday for the North Carolina Food Truck State Championship.

The event is a judged food truck competition that includes entertainment, activities and food. The championship runs until 10 p.m. Saturday.

The food truck competitors are:
  • Arepa Street (Wilmington)
  • Buff-O-Lina (Raleigh-Durham)
  • Bulkogi (Raleigh-Durham)
  • Cherry on Top (Greensboro)
  • Fork-et-me Not (Nag’s Head)
  • Frank’s Top Secret Cafe (Winston-Salem)
  • Ghassan’s (Greensboro)
  • Homeslice Pizza (Greensboro)
  • Holy Mole (Raleigh)
  • Kono Pizza (Raleigh-Durham)
  • Las Gringas (Raleigh)
  • Porterhouse (Greensboro)
  • Rosie’s Spring Garden Diner (Greensboro)
  • The Shrimp Truck (Durham)
  • The Spiedie Turtle (Raleigh)
  • Uncle Ned’s Jamaican
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.