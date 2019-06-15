× Coachella 2020 tickets are already on sale for a $25 down payment

It’s barely been two months since Coachella 2019 happened, but advance tickets for next year’s festival are already on sale on its website.

It’ll likely be a long time before the 2020 lineup is announced, but if you’re super eager to go to Indio, California, and don flower crowns and desert boots, here’s your chance.

General admission tickets for the three-day weekend start at $429. If that’s too big of a chunk of change to drop all at once, the festival has a new payment plan.

Yes, payment plans for music festivals are a thing.

The plan starts with a down payment of $25, although the six payments after that are each $67.33.

The tickets went on sale on Friday at 2 p.m. ET.