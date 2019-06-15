× Charlotte Police investigating after 13-year-old reports being sexually assaulted by 3 men

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted by three men, one she had an online relationship with, WSOC reported.

The reported sexual assault happened Thursday around 9:30 p.m. Officials said the victim told investigators she was picked up from a church parking lot on Eastway Drive by a man called “Franko,” whom she met on social media.

According to the victim, when “Franko” pulled up, so did another car with two other men.

Police said the victim reported the man drove her to an apartment complex, parked and sexually assaulted her before leaving her with the two other men.

She said those men also sexually assaulted her before dropping her off at a QuikTrip on Eastway Drive.

The victim described “Franko” as a 19-year-old black or Hispanic man, with a thin build, beard and longer than collar-length hair.

He was last seen driving a two-door black Infiniti with gold rims and a possible North Carolina tag beginning with “HBJ.”

Police said the victim was not able to give a good description of the other suspects, but said they were in a gray, four-door sedan with black rims, tinted windows and a sun roof.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.