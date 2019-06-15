× Asheboro Police are investigating after two men shot; victims identified

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning on Perry Street, according to a press release.

At approximately 2:03 a.m., officers responded to 1029 Perry St. in reference to discharging firearm call.

Upon arrival, officers located one male victim identified as Adam Delano Powe outside the residence, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Powe was taken by EMS to Moses Cone Hospital. His condition is not known.

Officers located a handgun at the residence believed to have been used during the shooting.

At approximately 2:10 a.m. officers responded to Randolph Health in reference to an additional gunshot wound victim. Jermaine Marcel Martin was treated at Randolph Health for non-life-threatening injuries related to a gunshot wound.

The two incidents are believed to be related and the Asheboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit is actively investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Leah Burnette at (336) 626-1300 Ext. 312 or Randolph County Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.