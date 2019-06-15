× Anthony Davis traded to Los Angeles Lakers in blockbuster NBA deal

LOS ANGELES — New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis has been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal signifies what could be a major power shift in the Western Conference of the NBA.

Even with LeBron James on the team, the Lakers finished 37-45 and missed the playoffs for the sixth straight year in the 2018-2019 season.

The Lakers traded Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks — including the No. 4 pick in the 2019 draft — to acquire Davis.

Davis was selected with the first pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and is a six-time All-Star.