Wilkes County man, teen charged with killing 2 out-of-state men in street race

Posted 3:08 pm, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 03:13PM, June 14, 2019

Elkin police (WGHP)

ELKIN, N.C. — Two people from Wilkes County have been charged with killing two out-of-state men in a street race wreck that happened in April, according to the Elkin Police Department.

Marshall Logan Irwin, 17, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, spontaneous speed collision, speeding 114 mph in a 55 mph zone and careless and reckless driving.

Michael Lee Beck, 26, is charged with two counts of aid and abet second-degree murder, spontaneous speed competition, speeding 83 mph in a 55 mph zone and careless and reckless driving.

Both were arrested today and presented to the Surry County Magistrate, who gave them each a $300,000 secured bond.

Glen Renrick Knutt and Russell Knutt, both from New York City, were killed in the wreck.

