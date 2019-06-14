× Victim in critical condition after early morning shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot in Greensboro early Friday morning, according to police.

At about 7:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of a gunshot on the 4300 block of Edith Lane.

At the scene, police found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have released no suspect information.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword “badboyz.” All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.