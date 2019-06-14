× Venomous snakes bit 92 people in North Carolina in May, slightly more than average

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WTVD reports that Venomous snakes came in contact with and bit slightly more people than average for May this year, according to North Carolina Poison Control.

In May, 92 people reported being bitten by venomous snakes across the state. The average for May between 2014 and 2018 was 85.

Snake bites: What to do if you are bitten

Those new numbers come after a significantly higher-than-average number of reported bites in April.