Summer is here early with Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s special National Flip Flop Day promotion.

In honor of the special occasion, the smoothie shop is giving away free smoothies on Friday, but only if you’re sporting flip flops.

Don’t flip your lid. DO flip your flops. Slip on your sandals this Friday from 2-7 pm & get a free 16oz Sunshine Smoothie for National Flip Flop Day. pic.twitter.com/5eCPbweV6O — Tropical Smoothie Cafe (@TSmoothieCafe) June 10, 2019

Any customers who comes in wearing flip flops will get a free 16 ounce Sunshine Smoothie, packed with mango, banana, orange, and pineapple and orange juices.

The promotion is only going on from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 14.

