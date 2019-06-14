Trash trouble creates eyesore at Belews Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – The waters of Belews Lake are welcoming for families, especially in the summer when kids are out of school.

FOX8 viewers who use the lake report a trash problem on trails leading to the water.

“I’ve noticed it over the years it's getting progressively worse in my opinion,” Jeremy Finison said.

FOX8 took a trip to the lake and found dozens of cans, beer bottles, trash and even diapers scattered along the path.

“Since I’ve been coming out here for the past ten years, it’s been a problem. People come out night fishing and in certain areas it’s horrible, yet nothing that we've seen has never been done about it,” Stephen Keller said.

FOX8 did find signs posted warning people that littering is illegal, but a Duke Energy spokesperson says they are not always enough.

“We’ve been made aware this area has been littered pretty good from folks that are coming down unfortunately trespassing on the lake and they just leave there trash here,” said Jimmy Flythe, a Duke Energy spokesperson.

They also have no trespassing signs posted but sometimes people take them down, according to Flythe. .

“We work with law enforcement, but unfortunately it’s difficult to keep up with the locations and keep all the signs and the no trespassing areas identified,” Flythe said.

A crew is scheduled to pick up the trash next week. If you every see any, you are asked to report it by calling Duke Energy Lake Services at 1-800-443-5193 or send an email to LakeServices@Duke-Energy.com. Make sure to provide as much information as you can about the area and the type and amount of trash.