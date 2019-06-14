Survey finds 32% of bankruptcies tied to student loan debt, Facebook’s new cryptocurrency and more

In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a survey that found 32% of people filing for chapter 7 bankruptcy have student loan debt, Facebook's new cryptocurrency which already has some big backers and Nike which is teaming up with Netflix and "Stranger Things" for some 80s inspired shoes.

