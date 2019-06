GREENSBORO, N.C. — People in the Sedgefield lakes neighborhood in Greensboro had a hungry visitor early Friday morning.

This little black bear was spotted on security video, walking past a garden. And just next door, he had a feast of bird seed and bent the feeder pole to get all of it.

The bear was roaming around just off of Hilltop Road.

Toni Campana and her husband say the bear was caught walking across their lawn at 4:30 a.m. this morning.