Reward hits $24,000 to find shooter responsible for killing Greensboro man

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than eight months after a Greensboro man died after a shooting, police are still looking for information

A combination of anonymous donations and the Crime Stoppers reward brings the total reward to $24,420 for the person who helps police arrest the person who killed Christopher Young in Greensboro in October, according to Greensboro police.

Crime Stoppers put forward $2,000. Donors put forward the other $22,420.

At 7:39 p.m. Oct. 6, 2018, police responded to the 4200 block of Bernau Avenue in reference to an aggravated assault.

Police found 28-year-old Christopher Steven Young, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound. Young was taken to a hospital and died the next day.

According to Young’s family, Christopher was “well underway to a promising career, having graduated from North Carolina A&T State University on December 8, 2012, and working at BB&T. He was in a number of educational organizations while enrolled in school and participated in sports activities; most notably basketball. In addition, Christopher found time to mentor several youth.”

Anyone who has information regarding this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword Badboyz to 274637 or submit a tip online at www.ggcrimestop.org. All three ways are 100 percent anonymous.