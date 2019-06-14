× Remains of missing 60-year-old Charlotte man found behind shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the remains of a missing 60-year-old man were found Friday morning behind a south Charlotte shopping center, according to WSOC.

Police said they recovered the remains of Otis Watson around 8:30 a.m. during a search in a wooded area behind a shopping center on Arrowood Road.

Police said Watson was last seen on May 26 on West Arrowood Road, but they were notified of his disappearance on June 2.

His family and friends said it was unusual to not hear from him or see him and they had concerns about his health.

Officials said no foul play is suspected, but they are still conducting an investigation.