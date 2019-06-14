Pig back home after police catch it wandering down road in Thomasville

Posted 9:02 am, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 09:06AM, June 14, 2019

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — It's home, swine home for this Davidson County pig.

A pig that quickly became locally famous after it was snatched up by police is back home where it belongs.

The Davidson County Animal Shelter says the pig came in at about 10 a.m Thursday morning.

It was spotted walking along the road on Rodelia Street in Thomasville.

Police rounded up the little hog because of a Thomasville city ordinance that says there can be no pigs in city limits.

Photo Gallery

The shelter confirmed Friday that the owner picked it up, but there's still one other pig waiting for its owner.

The shelter says they're still looking after another that turned up Tuesday.

The other pig was wrangled on Myers Road.

