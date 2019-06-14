× New Jersey man arrested in armed robbery of Burlington pizza delivery driver

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Javeon Deontray Chatman, 20, of Trenton, New Jersey, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On June 6, officers came to the 600 block of Lee Street after a reported armed robbery.

The victim said the suspect came up to her with a handgun and stole cash.

Chatman was arrested on Thursday and is being held in the Alamance County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.