× Homeless man threatens to blow up ex-girlfriend’s house, arrested

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — A homeless man is facing charges after harassing his ex-girlfriend and then threatening to blow up her home in Cookeville, according to WSMV.

The victim told police she had kicked Ryan Armstrong out of her home twice earlier this week telling him to leave, according to court documents. Armstrong reportedly began calling and leaving the victim voicemails saying he was going to kill her.

Police say Armstrong told her he would blow up her house with chemicals he was looking at. He also threatened an officer on the phone stating that he would “kill the officer and assault any officer that came near him,” according to court documents.

Armstrong is charged with assault and harassment with bond set at $4,500.