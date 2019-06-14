× Crews find body believed to be missing 14-year-old in North Carolina river

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County emergency crews said they found a body believed to be a 14-year-old who disappeared along the South Fork River in Spencer Mountain. The body was found just 24 hours after they rescued another teenager along the same river, WSOC reports.

Officials said the body was found around noon Friday near the Spencer Mountain Dam.

A teenage boy, not wearing any clothes, was spotted on the island and firefighters worked to figure out how to get to him safely, authorities said.

The teenager said he and 14-year-old Ethan Britt decided to go for a swim in the river and got separated after being swept away in the strong current around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

The boy who was rescued had been stuck on the island all night until Lee Ward was driving on the bridge Tuesday morning and “I think I get a glimpse of what looked like a person.”

Officials believed Britt floated down the river, but they were sure exactly where. Officials said that at least one of the two boys went over a dam after the pair was separated.

Read more at WSOC.