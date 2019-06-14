× Caswell County man sentenced to up to 31 years in prison after impregnating 14-year-old girl

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man will spend from about 21 years up to 31 years in prison after a 14-year-old girl gave birth to his child, according to District 17-A District Attorney Jason Ramey.

Dustin Alan Dixon, 33, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of statutory rape of a child who is 15 years old or younger and one count of indecent liberties with a child.

The judge sentenced him to serve between 260 and 372 months in prison. He will need to register as a sex offender once he is released.

The district attorney reported that Dixon impregnated the girl in 2017.

Once the baby was born, a paternity test confirmed that Dixon was the biological father.

“I would like to thank Sheriff Durden, Deputy Graham Staley, Deputy Caroline Curry, and Assistant District Attorney Michelle Alcon for their excellent work in this case to secure justice for the victim and ensuring that Dustin Dixon will spend at least 21 years behind bars for his terrible crimes,” Ramey said.