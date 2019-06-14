Baby dies weeks after cut from his mother’s womb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A baby has died after he was cut out of the body of a Chicago teenager weeks earlier, WGN reports.

Family told the station that baby Yovanny Jadiel Lopez died Friday morning.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of baby Yovanny Jadiel Lopez,” the statement reads, WGN reports. “He passed away this Friday June 14, 2019 from his severe brain injury.”

The baby spent weeks in intensive care after suffering severe brain damage.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, the baby's mother, was killed in April after she was lured to a Chicago woman's home on an offer of free baby clothes.

Police say Ochoa-Lopez was strangled and her unborn baby was cut out of her. Her body was found in the garbage can in the backyard of the home. Police arrested and charged three people in the ghastly killing.

As the baby was fighting for his life, a picture emerged of him with his father.

In the photo, taken by a student pastor, the baby is being held by Yovany Lopez, the boy's father and the teenager's husband. The infant is attached to various tubes and appears to be asleep in his father's arms. Around the time the photo was taken, the baby opened his eyes.

"We were just praying and praying and he opened his eyes, and his dad said, "Oh my God, he opened his eyes!'" Cecilia Garcia, a student pastor who is assisting the family, told CNN.

"We've been blessed, although this is a really bad tragedy, they're such a loving and humble family and it's just so wrong what happened to them."