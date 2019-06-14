68-year-old woman viciously attacked by robber in front of her Seattle home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – From her neck to her knee, Mei Mei Yeung is bruised and banged up. Now, police are looking for the man caught on video violently robbing the 68-year-old woman outside of her Seattle home.

The graphic surveillance video shows Mei Mei walking home, when a man runs up the driveway and attacks her from behind.

Mei Mei tries to fight back and her muffled cries for help are clearly audible.

The robber takes her necklace then goes after her rings.

The rings are hard to come off and Mei Mei can be heard telling the robber she would just give it to him.

The South Seattle woman says that’s the point she felt the most helpless, when she was knocked down to the ground unable to get up. The 40 seconds of terror end after the robber gets the rings and runs off with the victim’s purse as well, police say.

“I think with the adrenaline she ended up chasing him to his car. You know, she's a fighter at the end of the day,” son-in-law Kevin Lo said.

The robber is also caught on video taking off in a black sedan.

Mei Mei shared a picture with KCPQ of one of the rings he got away with in hopes someone sees it.

“It can be anyone's mom, your mom, your sister, your grandma, you. It can happen to anybody and in a quiet neighborhood like this it's shocking,” Lo said.

The incident happened on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. along 61st Avenue S.

Lo says this isn't the first time his mother-in-law has been robbed.

“She was robbed at Chinatown ID for her necklace, someone came and snatched her necklace off her neck,” Lo said.

Over the years in Seattle, there have been a rash of incidents of Asian women being robbed for their jewelry and cash, according to KCPQ.

Mei Mei says the previous incident happened 4 years ago and she never reported the incident to Seattle Police.

This time, the family isn’t staying quiet.

“By not saying anything you are not helping anybody, you are hurting yourself and your community. That's why we are here talking to you,” Lo said.

The family desperately wants the vicious attacker off the streets, not just for them but the community.