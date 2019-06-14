× 31-year-old woman has second child with underage father, police say

PHOENIX — A 31-year-old woman has given birth to her second child, conceived by a minor teenage boy, according to KNXV.

On June 5, Danielle Grace Ruiz, 31, gave birth to a baby with marijuana in his system at St. Joseph’s Medical Center, police said. The Arizona Department of Child Safety investigated and found out the baby’s father was 16-years-old, despite his birthdate listed on the birth certificate showing him to be 18 years old.

When the father was questioned, he reportedly told police that he has two children with Ruiz, including the newborn.

Based on the first child’s age, investigators realized the father was 14 at the time of conception.

Ruiz allegedly told police that when she was pregnant with her first child, she was told the father was almost 18 years old. Police say Ruiz took a photo of his social security card, but never followed up to find out his actual age.

Court records show that the boy and his mother both apologized to Ruiz for lying to her about his age.

Ruiz has been charged with sexual conduct with a minor.