Missing boy: 2-year-old boy missing after vanishing from caretaker’s home during night

BOISE, Idaho — A 2-year-old boy went missing early Friday morning, and Boise police are working to figure out what happened.

Investigators say the boy, Bentley, was asleep in bed at 1:30 a.m. at his home near 24th Street and Regan Ave.

Only 30 minutes later, Bentley’s caretaker noticed the front door was open and realized Bentley had disappeared.

Police searched the area on foot and with a drone, but the boy did not turn up.

Officers got in touch with Mary McMahon, the boy’s mother, at about 3:30 a.m.

The woman told police that Bentley is OK and with her. Police are trying to make sure the child is safe and are working to track down the mother and son.

Police believe McMahon is driving a blue 2011 Honda CRV on Highway 95 toward Oregon before heading to Reno.

Officers describe Bentley as a black boy with curly hair. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved gray T-shirt and a diaper.