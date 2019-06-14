1 in 2 million: Extremely rare blue lobster turns up at seafood restaurant

EASTHAM, Mass. — An extremely rare blue lobster was discovered at a restaurant in Massachusetts, WNYW reports.

The creature was discovered at Arnold’s Lobster & Clam Bar on June 8.

The restaurant posted the photo to its Facebook page, where it has been shared more than 100 times.

According to the post, the lobster was brought into the restaurant after being caught in the Atlantic Ocean.

Only one in every two million lobsters are blue.

The restaurant owner told WNYW he plans to either release the lobster back into the ocean or donate it to an aquarium.

