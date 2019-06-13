Winston-Salem sidewalk confusion during Business 40 construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- People say "sidewalk closed" signs along a Winston-Salem bridge are rerouting them on a dangerous path.

Neighbors who live near the Fourth Street bridge are wondering why the signs are up when things look finished.

This is one of several bridges rebuilt during the Business 40 project.

Dezra Hines, who lives just on the other side of the Fourth Street bridge, says people are obeying the signs posted and instead walking along the road.

"It's really hard for us to walk, we have to actually walk the street because of that sign there that says sidewalk closed," Hines said.

Both sidewalks that run the length of the bridge are blocked off.

"It's definitely confusing, because it looks like it's complete," Hines said.

NCDOT officials who are handling the Business 40 project are aware of the confusion on the Fourth Street bridge. They say all the new bridges will have fully functional sidewalks. They are talking with the engineer and should have an update on Friday.