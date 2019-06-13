What happened to Baby Doe?: ‘A shocking discovery’ — the podcast episode 1

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman was on her way to work when strange noises got her attention. She took a closer look and yelled for her sons to call 911. The shocking discovery would be the beginning of strangers being connected through one common goal – saving a baby’s life. In this episode, we learn the obstacles this baby would have to overcome to survive through the eyes of the people who did their best to give her a fighting chance.

