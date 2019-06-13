× Veteran who used his body to shield fellow soldier in Iraq, receives free home in North Carolina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — A decorated U.S. soldier got the keys to his brand new Wake County home Thursday, according to WTVD.

“Man I don’t know…it’s so much, but I am extremely grateful,” U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Tommy Rieman said.

Rieman was shot twice in Iraq while using his body to shield a fellow soldier. He received a Silver Star and Purple Heart for his service.

“Your story is a reminder that as a nation we have a moral obligation to help those who put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms,” North Carolina Rep. Sydney batch (D-Wake County) said.

Rieman’s new home is located in Fuquay-Varina.

