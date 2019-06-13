× Vehicle found abandoned, but North Carolina woman still missing as search intensifies

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — The vehicle of a missing North Carolina woman has been found but she remains missing, according to a news release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Amanda Jo Maske, 41, of Marshville, was reported missing yesterday afternoon after family members were unable to get in touch with her for several hours.

She reportedly left home yesterday morning and was driving to her job in Raeford.

Last night, family members found her car, a white 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, parked at Scotty’s Bait and Tackle in eastern Anson County.

The immediate area around the vehicle was searched but authorities did not find Maske.

On Thursday, the search intensified with multiple agencies looking Maske.

Anyone who believes they might have seen Maske, or her vehicle at anytime yesterday, is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 283-3789.