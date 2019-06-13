Sarah Huckabee Sanders out as White House Press Secretary at end of June

Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the Trump administration, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon.

After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas. She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!” the president wrote.

Sanders took over as press secretary on July 26, 2017, after having served as principal deputy press secretary since Jan. 20, 2017.

There is no word on who will succeed Sanders as press secretary.

