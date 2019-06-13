In Thursday’s Money Matters, Jane King discusses North Carolina’s favorite vegetable which turned out to be broccoli, Amazon which is facing a lawsuit over Alexa recording children and internal emails which show Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knew about privacy issues.
North Carolina’s favorite vegetable, Amazon sued over Alexa recording children and more
-
IPhone update includes way to block robocalls, North Carolina economy ranked nation’s 10th best and more
-
Amazon offers to pay employees to start package delivery businesses, Facebook to increase pay for North American contractors and more
-
North Carolina’s hottest spots for Instragramming, NC’s most-used dating app and more
-
Only 65% of college grads plan to pay off student loans in full and on time, Uber could ban passengers for having low ratings and more
-
Facebook purges more fake accounts tied to Russia, NC ranks as 31st best state for new college grads and more
-
-
Amazon working toward free one-day shipping with Prime, Southwest Airlines cancels 10,000 flights and more
-
Uber and Lyft drivers plan to strike, gas prices climb another 5 cents over last 2 weeks and more
-
Lowe’s announces layoffs in North Carolina, McDonald’s may cut late-night menu prices and more
-
Pinterest going public today, tech reviewers say their foldable Samsung phones broke and more
-
Company making medical cannabis products for women, Americans spent over $16 billion in cosmetic surgery in 2018 and more
-
-
Facebook rolls out major redesign, Amazon production line works can be fired by robots and more
-
One-third of Americans say they need a side job to make ends meet, Kroger to sell CBD-infused products and more
-
Many Americans say they’ve had a ‘work spouse,’ gas prices could plunge next week and more