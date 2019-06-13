North Carolina man wanted after friend’s 2-year-old sent to hospital with possible bite marks

They request the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Christopher Charles Booker. Deputies said Booker is 6-feet, 3-inches tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Transylvania County Chief Deputy Eddie Gunter said authorities believe Booker might be in the Hendersonville area.

On Friday, June 7, deputies and EMS responded to the Pisgah Forest area in reference to a child with injuries consistent with abuse. Deputies say the child’s injuries required hospitalization.

“It looked like the child had some bite marks on it. That child was admitted to Transylvania Hospital. Investigators have been working on that case since,” Gunter said, according to WLOS.

Anyone with information about Booker’s location should contact the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 828-884-3168.